iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.15

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.15 and last traded at $144.91, with a volume of 111432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

