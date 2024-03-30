iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

