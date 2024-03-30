iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

