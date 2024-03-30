iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. 807,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

