iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

