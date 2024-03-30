iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 257,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $173.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.69 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

