iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stock Position Increased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.98% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter.

IWX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 81,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

