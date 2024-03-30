iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

