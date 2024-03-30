iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 188,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

