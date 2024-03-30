iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

