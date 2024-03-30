iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,271,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,091 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 59,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

