iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3229 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ USBF opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

