Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBL stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

