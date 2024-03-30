James Hambro & Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

