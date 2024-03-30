James Hambro & Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,641 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 4.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.21. 4,417,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

