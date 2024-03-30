James Hambro & Partners Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. 3,656,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,935. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

