Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:JBBB opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2,932.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.