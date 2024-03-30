Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,811 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 5.63% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $88,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after acquiring an additional 331,827 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,769 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,073,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,402,000 after acquiring an additional 268,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 321,634 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

