JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,580,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 25,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of JD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 16,331,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,671,592. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

