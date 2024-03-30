Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

