Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and traded as low as $17.54. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 2,276 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

