Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $128,799.09

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 68.8% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $128,799.09 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007554 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,017.51 or 1.00023862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00139829 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00360065 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,421.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

