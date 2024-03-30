JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,683 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

