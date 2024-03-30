JMP Securities Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $160.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.82.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $21,228,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

