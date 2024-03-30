JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.07.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPRO

Open Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.