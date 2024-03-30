John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

