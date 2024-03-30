John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2.23 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

