John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $304,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Share Andrew L. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $175,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BDEC opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

