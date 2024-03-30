John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 154 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

