John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 30,216 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,216 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

