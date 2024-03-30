John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,176,600 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 29th total of 1,253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,627.7 days.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
About John Wood Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.