John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,176,600 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 29th total of 1,253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,627.7 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

