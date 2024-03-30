JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $94.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

