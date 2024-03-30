JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $7.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Nexa Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
Featured Articles
