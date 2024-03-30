JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

