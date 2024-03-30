JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

