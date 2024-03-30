JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Announces Dividend of $0.14

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

