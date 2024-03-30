JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Announces Dividend of $0.43

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4273 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 3,655,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

