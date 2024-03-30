K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
Shares of KBRLF stock remained flat at $24.61 during trading hours on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.