Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KEQU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 20.82%.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
