KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $698.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,944. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $662.31 and a 200-day moving average of $568.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.