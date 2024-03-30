Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 110.4% in March

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the February 29th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

KBAGF stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

