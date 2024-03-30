Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $64.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KR. TheStreet raised Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

