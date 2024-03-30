Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,190,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.6 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $6.85 during trading hours on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

