Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,190,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.6 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $6.85 during trading hours on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.
About Kuaishou Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.