Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.21

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $8.10. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1,201 shares changing hands.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

