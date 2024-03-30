Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $786.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Featured Stories

