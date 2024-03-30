Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading Down 10.9%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22. 123,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 73,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$75.48 million and a PE ratio of -29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Insider Activity at Lavras Gold

In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 95,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00. In other news, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,375.00. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 95,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 303,500 shares of company stock worth $323,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

