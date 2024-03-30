Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Shares Up 0.7%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.05. 1,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Free Report) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.91% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

