Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.80 ($3.89).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.65) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.25) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £201,202.40 ($254,268.17). In other Legal & General Group news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.13), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($254,268.17). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,312.45). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,040 shares of company stock valued at $761,360. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.52. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,634.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.63 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28,571.43%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

