Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $125.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

