LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 86,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

